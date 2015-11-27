Michigan 'super fan' talks about UM - OSU rivalry

Rivalry weekend is one of the most highly anticipated events of every college football season. It's where rankings and records can be thrown out the window and fans really become part of the action.



For Jeff Holzhausen, a 43-year-old father of two and Michigan alum and known super fan, football is a big part of life.



"Football's a religion. Saturday's the holy day of obligation. If that game's in Ann Arbor, you know my rear end's gonna be in Michigan's stadium," Holzhausen said.



And, he isn't kidding. This mega Michigan fan hasn't missed a home game since the early '80s.

Holzhausen was dubbed by the cheerleaders in 1992 as the original Michigan super fan. He has since then started a group that has grown to include 15 super fans. His love of the team started when he was just a kid.



As his super fan persona grew, so did the public's recognition of him in his maize and blue.



"My friends like to refer to me as Ann Arbor's favorite C-list celebrity, so it takes a little while to get into the stadium, you know, there's pictures. So people recognize me from hearing me on the radio, and I'm proud that they do, and it's fun - it enhances my game day. It drives my companions crazy, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," he said.



Being a super fan and alum, Holzhausen says there are traditions that are a must on game day.



"One of our strongest traditions is, no matter what time the game starts, the tailgate starts at 7 a.m. And for me now, setting up the tailgate, we have a core group of friends that are there. We have RVs and TVs and crazy meals that we all put together. It's my football home away from home. It's my family away from my family. And that's game day for me now. An hour before we go into the stadium we start leading the cheers, we start getting excited for the game. Come kickoff, we're ready," Holzhausen said.

The places they sit for games have become more just than a fan section.

"A lot of folks come and go around us. We got a family right down in our section that we've all known each other for two decades – truly two decades – and I really grew up with them. So they're my football family, and I will always go back to that spot and be with them every Saturday in the fall," he said.



Holzhausen says there is one game that stands out for him year-after-year.



"In all honesty, I have the utmost respect for Ohio State and their tradition. Without Woody there is no Bo. I love Woody Hayes. Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is the greatest asset that the Big Ten conference has. And it's such a special day for the people in Michigan, for the people in Ohio and across the country," he said.



As Jim Harbaugh returns to the Big House, Holzhausen says he hopes this rivalry becomes more of a back-and-forth battle instead of one-sided. He thinks the next golden era of Michigan football is upon us.



“And now we’ve got one of the best coaches in America, much like we did when we had Bo, when we had Crisler, when we had Yost, and the next era, the next golden era of Michigan football is upon us. And to have lived through two of them, I feel like the luckiest

guy in the world. And Harbaugh says, ‘Who’s got it better than Michigan? Who’s got it better than us? Noooo-body'," he said.



Holzhausen likes to see a friendly rivalry, which is why his cowbell tradition has a double meaning.



"You know everybody gives me heck about this being red, but it's a red cowbell that I'm beating, and it happens to be the loudest cowbell I've ever owned. So I'm beating that red cowbell and thinking of you Brutus every time I smack it," he said.



While the day of “the game” is the most anticipated for some each year, it’s also one Holzhausen says isn’t dependent on how the season is going for either team leading into it.



“For me, Michigan-Ohio State is the game. But my favorite games were not necessarily when everything was on the line for us. My favorite games, I think of ’93 and ’95 and ’96 and those years, Ohio State fans are going to hear those years and they’re still gonna cringe, ‘cause that’s when the Buckeyes had everything on the line and the Wolverines just ruined their season. And yeah, maybe those seasons for Michigan were mediocre, but it was beating Ohio State that made them special, and beating Ohio State when they were at the top that made them so special," he said.



Whether people are rooting for the Wolverines or Buckeyes, Holzhausen speaks for many when he pinpoints what the Michigan-Ohio State match-up means.



“It’s the energy of the whole season. The whole season builds up to it. If it’s been a great season, you know those Buckeyes can ruin it. And if you’ve had a bad season, you know you can beat the Buckeyes, ruin their season and somehow salvage yours. Michigan and Ohio State is the Big Ten Conference season finale. If not always in the standings, then always in our hearts. And it’s just so special to be a part of it. And to be in the stadium that day. Whether it’s in the Big House or the Horseshoe there is nothing better," he said.

