Black Friday Shopping: Getting your deals in-store or online

Some Black Friday shoppers hit the stores, but others hit the internet, searching for those hot deals online.

WTOL 11 caught up with the shoppers at the stores to see what all the hype is about.

“Today I'm here to get my dad a fire stick. They're only 25 dollars today. I'm also doing shopping for other family members. This is the first place I came,” said Ricki Brown at Best Buy.

But do you really need to brave the crowds to get the steals?

Target, Walmart, Macy's and Best Buy begin their big online deals Thanksgiving night. Amazon's big deals are going for the whole week.

In fact, starting November 26, that same Fire Stick Ricki plans on buying for his dad will also sell for just $24.99, nearly 40 percent off.

The 7-inch Fire tablet is selling for just $34.99.

And the Kindle e-reader is now just $49.99, also a nearly 40 percent discount.

Plus, many of those money-saving offers include free shipping!

Still, while some of us will get our deals by clicking on ‘buy,’ others say they will continue to get a big savings in-store by braving the elements.

“I buy like, clothing, and bedding, and you know, electronics, and stuff like that, so I usually go to like Walmart, Elder Beerman's, Best Buy, Target,” said Toledo shopper Jimmie Savett.

Find more great online deals here.

