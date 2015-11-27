'Tis the season for Christmas tree shopping

It's a tradition turning 25 years old this year.



A trip to the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm to select that perfect holiday tree.



"You get to have it in your house. It makes the house smell great and it's nice to have a live tree," said tree-shopper Ken Jankowski.



Evergreen or Douglas Fur.



What will it be?



Folks are looking for trees with sturdy branches to hold ornaments and tinsel.



"We had a Charlie Brown tree last year. So we're trying to get a strong tree this year that smells good," said Jennie Wiles.



Farm owner Duke Wheeler says this is the best tree crop he's had in years.



Heavy rains led to outstanding growth.



"It's really special to be able to bring a smile to a family this time of the year. Really makes me and my family feel great," said Mr. Wheeler.



And he also has a way of giving back to the community.



Mr. Wheeler wants to say 'thank you' to the men and women who have proudly served our country.



He expects to give away 400 free trees to service members this year.



"Anyone who has a family member overseas this year and anyone who has come back this year. Vietnam vets too. America never thanked them so they get a free tree for life," said Mr. Wheeler.



Something Duke Wheeler says is rewarding and that he's proud to do.

