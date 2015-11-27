The Ohio State University Marching Band performs at the Stranahan Theater

The Ohio State University Marching Band is in town for a concert that's become a bit of a tradition.

In fact, it's been happening every four years since the 1970s and always happens to fall on the week before the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game.

The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Wood County works with The Best Damn Band In The Land to get everything arranged, from the hotel to the meal to the performance.

Proceeds from the concert are used in a scholarship fund for future Buckeye students. It's an event that can be described by three key pieces.

"The students at Ohio State, the scholarships we're able to offer and of course The Best Damn Band in the Land," said Dan Strickland, event organizer.

Strickland also says it's something that helps get the community in the mood for the game.

"For all the Ohio State fans it's just something that's really totally awesome for us to fall in behind and get ready for the game tomorrow. I think it is something that means something to Toledo because the band loves to come here. And from the past they love where they stay. They love the venue. They love to be here. They love Toledo," said Strickland.

As in year's past, Strickland says he expects the two-hour concert to be sold out.

Tickets are $25 and fans are welcomed to come dressed in their favorite Buckeye gear.

After the concert, the band will move on to perform at the Andersons on 530 Illinois Avenue.

