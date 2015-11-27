Single-car crash on Otter Creek Rd in Oregon sends one woman to hospital

A woman is in the hospital after crashing her car into a pole in Oregon on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Otter Creek Road just north of Millard around 3:30 p.m.

Police say 20-year-old Loryn Archambeau, of Bowling Green was driving south on Otter Creek Rd. when she lost control of her car on the wet road and struck a telephone pole.

Archambeau was trapped in her car for more than an hour after which she was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

Police say she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

