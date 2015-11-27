Rivalry fever is back says Buckeye/Wolverine Shop owner

This holiday weekend, the Buckeye/Wolverine Shop in Maumee is seeing its fair share of fans coming in to stock up on new gear before Saturday's big Michigan-Ohio State game.



Store owner Chris Mason says Friday's traffic has been steady and pretty evenly split between Wolverine and Buckeye fans.



He says since Jim Harbaugh announced he would be coaching the maize and blue, the store has seen around a 35 percent increase in Michigan apparel.



But, it's not just the Michigan fans that are excited to see Harbaugh back in the Big House.



"Even the Ohio State fans have stood at the counter and have talked about being thrilled that Harbaugh is up there at Michigan because they know, they realize, the rivalry has to get back to where it needs to be, and it's well on it's way now this year," Mason said.



Mason also says he hears a lot of chatter between fans, especially house divided families.



"When they're in here shopping they'll chatter and chip at each other back-and-forth about it. So, it's getting pumped up," Mason said.



Some couples visit the store as part of an annual tradition.



"We always come in the day before the game, get what you can and have some fun," said John Varwig.



While Varwig and his wife have been coming for about five years now as a pregame ritual, some fans come just to show off their team.



That's the case for Ray Lopez who says although he's an Ohio State alum, the rest of his family are Michigan fans.



"Tomorrow's a big game, so I'm here to buy more stuff because I want to look good in my Buckeye outfit," Lopez said.



Mason says that's been his experience all week.



"You're not seeing a lot of confidence on either side. I think most fans are thinking it could go either way," Mason said.



The store is opening tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. so fans on their way up to Ann Arbor can stop and get any last minute apparel before kickoff.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.