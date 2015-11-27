Hayes Presidential Center will close doors for renovations in early 2016

A piece of Northwest Ohio history will soon be brought into the 21st century.



The Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont was the first presidential library in the country.



And on it's 100th anniversary, it will be getting some overdue renovations.



For it's centennial, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center held a campaign to raise 1.3 million dollars to renovate the museum building and update the historic displays.



The museum hasn't seen improvements since 1968, and the main entrance to the building is not handicap accessible.



Along with upgrading current displays, new displays will be added as well.



Hayes Center marketing director Kristina Smith knows it's important to keep local history available and engaging for visitors here.



"The center is very important to presidential history, it's very important to local history. One of the new exhibits will talk about the city of Fremont history." said Smith. "It's just very important to share President Hayes in what he did throughout his life, and the local history.



The museum will be closed from January 4th until Memorial Day next year.



The Hayes home and the research library will remain open during the renovation.



The Center is still a little shy of their fund raising goal, so if you'd like to help, click here or on their Facebook page.

