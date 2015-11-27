Lucas County Children Services Holiday Gift Drive - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County Children Services Holiday Gift Drive

(WTOL) -

Give the Best Gift Ever!

Please join families, businesses, churches, schools and other civic groups and support the Lucas County Children Services Holiday Gift Drive. It's the perfect way to share the holiday spirit with a child here in Lucas County.

The gifts donated by people like you may be the only presents many abused or neglected children receive. Some live in homes teetering on the brink of crisis. Others cannot live safely at home and are in substitute care. Many are separated from their siblings at a time when they should be filled with excitement about the upcoming holiday season.

Whether you are able to give one gift or 100, your support is appreciated. It will bring a smile to the face of a child who may have little to be happy about this holiday season.

For more information, call 419-213-3253 or visit the LCCS website.

Here is a wishlist to give you ideas of what is needed:

  • Any type of toy or item for babies and children, newborns through age 3
  • Baby and fashion dolls (all skin tones) – Bratz, Barbie, character dolls, etc.
  • Anything Star Wars, Frozen, Avengers
  • Legos: Lego Friends, Duplos, kits
  • K’nex, Lincoln Logs
  • Learning toys (V-Tech, LeapFrog, Kindle)
  • Ride-on toys for toddlers
  • Bicycles, tricycles, scooters
  • “Bath and Body”-type products for teens (male & female)
  • Fashion items for teens – purses, wallets, watches, scarves, jewelry
  • Family-friendly DVDs
  • Sporting goods – basketballs, footballs, baseball mitts, skateboards, etc.
  • Board games
  • Books
  • Arts & crafts items
  • Activity sets
  • Action figures
  • Radio-controlled vehicles, including drones
  • Race cars & tracks (Hot Wheels)
  • Movie passes
  • Sleeping bags, comforters
  • Small electronics – toys, music players, clock radios
  • Gift cards to clothing and big-box stores
  • Packages of new underwear and socks for children
  • Winter pajamas for children
  • New twin sheets, comforters, sleeping bags

All items should be new and unwrapped. If the item requires batteries, including a set of batteries is much appreciated.

Community Drop-Off Points: 

Barnes & Noble - Purchase a new book to donate to the Holiday Gift Drive (site cannot accept toy donations)

  • 4940 Monroe St., Toledo

Burger King

  • 802 Front St., Toledo
  • 2966 Navarre Ave., Oregon
  • 4010 Monroe St., Toledo
  • 3130 Holland-Sylvania Rd., Toledo
  • 910 Western Ave., Toledo
  • 3812 Woodville Rd., Northwood
  • 7447 W. Central Ave., Toledo
  • 1940 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo
  • 4870 Monroe St., Toledo
  • 1441 Secor Rd. Toledo
  • 33 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo
  • 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg
  • 713 Conant St., Maumee
  • 6330 Airport Hwy., Holland
  • 1110 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo
  • 1856 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo
  • 902 Phillips Ave. Toledo
  • 7370 Secor Rd., Lambertville
  • 1535 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo

Kroger

  • 7059 Orchard Center, Holland
  • 4925 Jackman Road, Toledo
  • 1435 Reynolds Road, Maumee
  • 1415 Byrne Road - Southland, Toledo
  • 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville
  • 4633 Suder Avenue, Toledo
  • 833 West Alexis Road, Toledo
  • 2257 North Holland-Sylvania, Toledo
  • 7545 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania
  • 3301 Navarre Avenue, Oregon
  • 6235 Monroe Street, Sylvania
  • 4533 Monroe Street, Toledo
  • 1920 Woodville Road, Oregon
  • 2555 Glendale Avenue, Toledo

Toledo Auto Care

  • 4544 Monroe St., Toledo

Town Center at Levis Commons

  • 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Woodcraft

  • 5311 Airport Hwy., Toledo

WTOL

  • 730 N. Summit St., Toledo

