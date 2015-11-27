Give the Best Gift Ever!

Please join families, businesses, churches, schools and other civic groups and support the Lucas County Children Services Holiday Gift Drive. It's the perfect way to share the holiday spirit with a child here in Lucas County.



The gifts donated by people like you may be the only presents many abused or neglected children receive. Some live in homes teetering on the brink of crisis. Others cannot live safely at home and are in substitute care. Many are separated from their siblings at a time when they should be filled with excitement about the upcoming holiday season.



Whether you are able to give one gift or 100, your support is appreciated. It will bring a smile to the face of a child who may have little to be happy about this holiday season.

For more information, call 419-213-3253 or visit the LCCS website.

Here is a wishlist to give you ideas of what is needed:

Any type of toy or item for babies and children, newborns through age 3

Baby and fashion dolls (all skin tones) – Bratz, Barbie, character dolls, etc.

Anything Star Wars, Frozen, Avengers

Legos: Lego Friends, Duplos, kits

K’nex, Lincoln Logs

Learning toys (V-Tech, LeapFrog, Kindle)

Ride-on toys for toddlers

Bicycles, tricycles, scooters

“Bath and Body”-type products for teens (male & female)

Fashion items for teens – purses, wallets, watches, scarves, jewelry

Family-friendly DVDs

Sporting goods – basketballs, footballs, baseball mitts, skateboards, etc.

Board games

Books

Arts & crafts items

Activity sets

Action figures

Radio-controlled vehicles, including drones

Race cars & tracks (Hot Wheels)

Movie passes

Sleeping bags, comforters

Small electronics – toys, music players, clock radios

Gift cards to clothing and big-box stores

Packages of new underwear and socks for children

Winter pajamas for children

New twin sheets, comforters, sleeping bags

All items should be new and unwrapped. If the item requires batteries, including a set of batteries is much appreciated.

Community Drop-Off Points:

Barnes & Noble - Purchase a new book to donate to the Holiday Gift Drive (site cannot accept toy donations)

4940 Monroe St., Toledo

Burger King

802 Front St., Toledo

2966 Navarre Ave., Oregon

4010 Monroe St., Toledo

3130 Holland-Sylvania Rd., Toledo

910 Western Ave., Toledo

3812 Woodville Rd., Northwood

7447 W. Central Ave., Toledo

1940 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo

4870 Monroe St., Toledo

1441 Secor Rd. Toledo

33 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo

10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

713 Conant St., Maumee

6330 Airport Hwy., Holland

1110 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo

1856 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo

902 Phillips Ave. Toledo

7370 Secor Rd., Lambertville

1535 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo

Kroger

7059 Orchard Center, Holland

4925 Jackman Road, Toledo

1435 Reynolds Road, Maumee

1415 Byrne Road - Southland, Toledo

8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville

4633 Suder Avenue, Toledo

833 West Alexis Road, Toledo

2257 North Holland-Sylvania, Toledo

7545 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania

3301 Navarre Avenue, Oregon

6235 Monroe Street, Sylvania

4533 Monroe Street, Toledo

1920 Woodville Road, Oregon

2555 Glendale Avenue, Toledo

Toledo Auto Care

4544 Monroe St., Toledo

Town Center at Levis Commons

3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Woodcraft

5311 Airport Hwy., Toledo

WTOL

730 N. Summit St., Toledo

