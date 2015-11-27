BG police continue to investigate deadly motorcycle crash

Police in Bowling Green continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday.

Officers were called to Wooster Street near the entrance ramp to I-75 around 2:40 p.m.

Police say a man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Wooster (State Route 64) and hit the right front of a car that was turning left onto the entrance ramp from westbound Wooster.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the Wood County Hospital.

The driver of the car was treated on scene.

Officials have not released the names of the people involved.

