Shoppers flock to Toys R Us for steals and deals

Toy experts say Star Wars, Shopkins and Nerf are the hottest items this year.

More than 350 offers are happening at Toys R Us with an estimated 8 thousand dollars in savings.

A Black Friday shopping frenzy is officially underway. With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, shoppers are grabbing up the best steals and deals.

More than 350 offers are happening at Toys R Us with an estimated $8,000 in savings. The store opened nationwide at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will remain open through 11 p.m. Friday.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 135.8 million shoppers definitely will or may shop on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and/or Sunday.

The turnout is expected to be 1.5 percent higher than last year's shopping crowds.

However, shoppers WTOL spoke with say it's been extremely quiet in comparison to years past. Toys R Us shoppers report minimal wait times and most items still in stock.

