Shoppers flock to Toys R Us for steals and deals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shoppers flock to Toys R Us for steals and deals

More than 350 offers are happening at Toys R Us with an estimated 8 thousand dollars in savings. More than 350 offers are happening at Toys R Us with an estimated 8 thousand dollars in savings.
Toy experts say Star Wars, Shopkins and Nerf are the hottest items this year. Toy experts say Star Wars, Shopkins and Nerf are the hottest items this year.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Black Friday shopping frenzy is officially underway. With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, shoppers are grabbing up the best steals and deals. 

More than 350 offers are happening at Toys R Us with an estimated $8,000 in savings. The store opened nationwide at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will remain open through 11 p.m. Friday. 

Toy experts say Star Wars, Shopkins and Nerf are the hottest items this year.  

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 135.8 million shoppers definitely will or may shop on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and/or Sunday. 

The turnout is expected to be 1.5 percent higher than last year's shopping crowds. 

However, shoppers WTOL spoke with say it's been extremely quiet in comparison to years past. Toys R Us shoppers report minimal wait times and most items still in stock. 

Follow WTOL:   

Download our app here.  

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • WTOL 11 Poll

  • Do you plan on shopping on Black Friday?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    15%
    4 votes
    No
    77%
    20 votes
    I'm waiting until Cyber Monday
    0%
    0 votes
    I'm waiting for mid-December deals
    8%
    2 votes
Powered by Frankly