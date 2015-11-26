Shoppers hit the stores early Thursday

With tummies still full of turkey, shoppers grabbed their wallets and hit the stores on Thursday night, in what some are calling a less crazy day to shop for deals.

Target was buzzing with people looking for that pre-Black Friday deals Thursday night. The Monroe Street store manager says more than 400 people were waiting for the doors to open at 6:00 p.m., but everyone was inside within 12 minutes. And some ended up buying more than they planned.

"We had a few things in mind, and he actually just said, 'we really don't need any of this that we're putting in our cart,'" laughed Angela Anderson. "But it was all on-sale, so it was good."

Others stayed to the plan and only got what they came for.

"This is all I need, two boys and two gifts, let everybody else do the rest of the shopping for them," said Mwalimu Triplett.

Others say they missed the deal they wanted. One woman says that she wasn't fast enough. And even though there was a long line come check out time, people say they had a good experience overall.

"Actually it was really nice, it was the best shopping that I've done, it's best, it's organized, it's quiet," said Myra Williams.

