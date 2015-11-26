2,000 participate in first Turkey Chase 5K in downtown Toledo

More than 2,300 runners turned out for the first annual Dave’s Turkey Chase, presented by WTOL 11 and FOX 36.

The 5K ran through downtown Toledo and ended at the WTOL studio. Approximately 2,100 adults participated in the 5K, and about 150 children took part in the Kids’ Fun Run before the main course.

While a great way to work up an appetite before a Thanksgiving feast, the event had a bigger meaning, too.

Dave’s Running chose to donate proceeds from the race to Cherry Street Mission Ministries and Hannah’s Socks, two Toledo non-profit organizations that work to help homeless people.

