Brown Bag Project of Wood County delivers Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Brown Bag Food Project of Wood County is helping families in need.

The non-profit packed Thanksgiving baskets for more than a dozen families Wednesday.

"Most of the items that we have came through donations,” said Executive Director Amy Holland. “Some people donated funds to us and then we went out and shopped. And then we also had groups that donated."

Wednesday evening they worked diligently to get everything organized, and then one by one they loaded up the cars so the meals could be delivered.

"[Through] families and friends and just postings on our Facebook page, we were able to have enough volunteers that everyone was delivering three or four bags," Holland said.

The families who received the meals are all families the group has worked with in the past.

"[We] decided to contact these families, see if they needed help for Thanksgiving meals. And we've come up with 15 families in Wood County, from North Baltimore to Northwood," said Amy Jeffers, secretary and board member of the group.

The Brown Bag Project of Wood County specializes in helping people living on the edge, or who are one paycheck away from having an urgent need.

This holiday gesture is just another way they’re showing that people do care.

"It's good. I mean, there's a lot of people that without this food, they would have had nothing for Thanksgiving," said Holland.

For more information on the Brown Bag Project of Wood County's services, click here. To donate, click here.

You can also call 419-960-5345.

