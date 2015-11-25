OSHP conducts extra patrols for Thanksgiving eve

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest bar nights of the year. As many people head out to have a good time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be working overtime to patrol the roads.

For some people, going out the night before Thanksgiving is a tradition. Restaurant and bar owners say they expect huge crowds, but those crowds can also expect to see a lot of law enforcement on their way home.

"All through the weekend you are going to see troopers out there. They are going to be on the main roads, the side roads. You're going to see the blue flashing lights," said Sgt. Jason Metzger.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has eight additional troopers working Wednesday night. They will be looking for people driving under the influence.

"Slow speed, we're looking for people who are speeding,” Metzger said. “We are looking for people that are crossing over the paved lines that are on the roadways, people going through stop signs - basically

all the crash-causing violations."

Sgt. Metzger urges everyone to have a plan in place when it comes to getting home.

"You want to be able to go home,” he said. “You want to be able to go to Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow."

