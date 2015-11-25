Only On 11: Former Toledo teacher falsely accused of sexually abusing foster child speaks out

A retired Toledo school teacher falsely accused of sexually abusing a foster child recalls the moment that changed his life forever.

"Shock, not sure what I should do,” Robert Koenig said. “Called my wife and told her I was being arrested and they were taking me to the Lucas County Jail."

Robert and his wife Bettie have fostered 25 children since 2009. Last year, one of those foster kids accused Robert of the unthinkable.

“Sexual abuse of a child,” Robert said.

Robert and Bettie had cared for the young boy and his sister, both under ten years old, after their mother was arrested for domestic abuse. After nine months in the Koenig's care, the young boy accused Robert of rape, a story his sister corroborated.

"Never did anything, never would do anything,” Robert said.

But despite having no prior criminal record, Robert was held in the Lucas County Jail on a $300,000 bond. His wife Bettie had to mortgage their house and liquidate retirement plans to come up with the money.

"That's the worst day of my life,” Bettie Koenig said.

The Koenig's spent months and costly legal fees to clear Robert's name. In September the charges were d ropped after inconsistent testimony and medical evidence proved Robert's innocence. But he was already guilty in the court of public opinion.

"This is so wrong for foster parents, this should have never happened,” Bettie said.

Robert was fired from Toledo Public Schools where he was still working part time. Friends and colleagues distanced themselves, and strangers thought the worst. Robert’s lawyer, Lorin Zaner, says this could have been prevented had Children Services completed a more thorough investigation from the beginning.

"It’s a shame that children services didn't support the foster parents and jumped to conclusions, because once again, once charges are filed it destroyed so many reputations," Zaner said.

WTOL 11 reached out to Lucas County Children Services to get its side of the story. Spokeswoman Julie Malkin responded with this statement:

"Mr. Koenig is no longer a foster parent so we have nothing to say other than to wish him well."

Prosecuting attorney Jeffrey Lingo says justice was eventually served.

"Our job as a prosecutor is not to convict everybody. It’s to seek justice and the truth, and that's what we did in this matter,” Lingo said.

It's worth mentioning that Robert taught at Toledo Public Schools for 38 years and worked with more than 30,000 kids over the years, none ever publicly claimed he interacted with them inappropriately.

"It was a process that no one should have to go through," Koenig said.

