Don't Waste Your Money: Check twice before you fall for Black Friday deals

Thursday night is the night many have been waiting for - the kickoff of all those Black Friday deals. But the reality is that some of them are not worth rushing out for and you could be taken by deceptive holiday sales gimmicks.

Over the next few weeks, most of us will head out to buy electronics and other items, lured in by promises of big markdowns and even the lowest prices of the year. But watch out as some of those holiday season deals may be no better than what you can find any day of the year.

Consumer Reports magazine found a Samsung 60 inch TV at $500 off, but the magazine said that appears to be an exclusive Black Friday model, not sold anywhere else.

A Sony Bravia smart TV at $1,200 off sounds great. But consumer reports says that’s off the list price that it rarely sells at. The real savings is just $200.

Consumer Reports also says before fighting crowds for a great electronics deal, you should look it up on Amazon or other online sites. You may find it's only $100 dollars off and not worth waiting in line for.

Sure, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and December weekends offer great sales. But before you buy, check to see if those deals are really the deals they claim so you don’t waste your money.

