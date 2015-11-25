Troopers seize marijuana, hash oil worth $235K in Wood Co. traff - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Troopers seize marijuana, hash oil worth $235K in Wood Co. traffic stop

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Two men are facing felony drug charges after a Wood County traffic stop Monday, Nov. 23. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 47 pounds of marijuana and 111 grams of hash oil from two stops that happened within minutes of each other.

A 2015 Lincoln MKX with California registration and a 2015 Toyota pick-up truck with Washington registration were stopped with moving violations on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County near milepost 70 around 11:20 a.m. Troopers then determined that both vehicles were traveling together.

After criminal indicators were observed, a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the Lincoln, while troopers also detected a marijuana odor coming from the Toyota. A search revealed the contraband in the SUV and marijuana residue in the pick-up truck. OSHP says the combined value of the marijuana and hash oil is approximately $235,000.

Drivers David J. Ditoro, 30, of Leavenworth, WA, and Christopher Moroch, 32 of Stowe, VT, were booked in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, both could face up to 13 years in prison each and up to a $25,000 fine.

