Troopers seize marijuana, hash oil worth $235K in Wood Co. traffic stop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two men are facing felony drug charges after a Wood County traffic stop Monday, Nov. 23. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 47 pounds of marijuana and 111 grams of hash oil from two stops that happened within minutes of each other.

A 2015 Lincoln MKX with California registration and a 2015 Toyota pick-up truck with Washington registration were stopped with moving violations on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County near milepost 70 around 11:20 a.m. Troopers then determined that both vehicles were traveling together.

After criminal indicators were observed, a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the Lincoln, while troopers also detected a marijuana odor coming from the Toyota. A search revealed the contraband in the SUV and marijuana residue in the pick-up truck. OSHP says the combined value of the marijuana and hash oil is approximately $235,000.

Drivers David J. Ditoro, 30, of Leavenworth, WA, and Christopher Moroch, 32 of Stowe, VT, were booked in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, both could face up to 13 years in prison each and up to a $25,000 fine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.