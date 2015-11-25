Erie Co. police identify victim, possible suspect in alleged homicide

Perkins Township police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 22-year-old Karen Holmes was found inside an apartment in the 1500 block of E. Bogart Road. The coroner says it appears she was stabbed to death.

"We received a call to do a welfare check at this residence, because there was a report that a male was found in another county and he had a significant injury, and they wanted us to check here to see if anybody else was involved and maybe there was some sort of struggle," said Perkins Township Police Chief Ken Klamar. "While we were on our way here, we received a second call that there was a woman in this apartment that was apparently deceased."

Chief Klamar says police have identified that male, Brandon Twarek, as a suspect in the case. The chief says Twarek used to date Holmes, and he lives in the apartment where she was found.

Twarek was taken by air ambulance to the hospital with cut wounds on his hands, which he told police he received in a previous altercation. Chief Klamar says by the time Twarek arrived at the hospital, his blood alcohol content was 3-4 times the legal limit.

Jan Conrad says she's lived in the area for two years and is shocked by the news.

"[It's] very quiet, very friendly. Grandkids come here, we walk the neighborhood," Conrad said. "Everyone says hello, waves to you."

Klamar says Twarek could be released from the hospital Thursday, at which point he will be taken into police custody.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.