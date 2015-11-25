Church offers early Thanksgiving meal to community

On Thanksgiving, many will spend time with friends and family, but others may not have that luxury. That's why a local church ensured the whole community was welcomed to a warm meal Wednesday.

The "Need to Feed Ministry" Thanksgiving dinner is a decade-long tradition at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Hundreds of Toledoans received a holiday plate. The Thanksgiving dinner, organized in part by the JLJ Vision Outreach, was made possible through dozens of volunteers and extensive donations.

Event organizers say that participants were not only given a decadent Thanksgiving meal, but also community fellowship.

"We have no discrepancy on who we serve throughout the community," said Keith Jordan of JLJ Vision Outreach. "It's about a wholesome attitude, an atmosphere of love, peace, and everybody just feeling equal. That's what we do this Thanksgiving meal for."

The event drew a packed house, but others who weren't able to attend were still on the receiving end. Volunteers packed up dozens of to-go boxes and delivered them door-to-door to those who were sick or homebound.

Regular supporters of the annual event also include Judge Ian English, City Councilman Tyrone Riley, and Judge Dean Mandros.

