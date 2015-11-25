Shoppers make final preparations for Thanksgiving dinner

Since last Wednesday, traffic at grocery stores across town has picked up. Now, the day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest grocery shopping days of the year.

"[I’m] just shopping for Thanksgiving tomorrow. I'm having some families over and some friends and cooking for all to enjoy the day," said Rose Deo, a shopper at Kroger.

Most shoppers like Deo have done the bulk of their shopping and now it’s prep time.

Chuck Woodmancy with Kroger says there are some rules you can follow to avoid having too many leftovers (if there’s such a thing!).

"If you purchase a 15-pound turkey, I would consider a third of that bone, so you would actually have 10 pounds of meat,” he said. “You [should] figure eight ounces per person, based on the trimmings with the meal.”

Apps like Pinterest can be especially helpful when needing last-minute recipes or wanting to know how many potatoes to peel.

Simplemost.com offers a Thanksgiving cheat sheet. If you are feeding eight guests, Simplemost.com says you will need a 12-pound turkey and six cups of stuffing. Peel 10-12 potatoes for six cups of mashed potatoes, use six sweet potatoes to make two pounds for your guests, and prepare almost three cups of gravy.

Don't forget the wine and pie! Simplemost suggests two pies and four or five bottles of wine for the meal.

