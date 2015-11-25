Only On 11: Refugee resettlement agency in need of storage space, donations

The more than 50 recent Syrian refugees in the Toledo area came to this country with nothing from their homeland. Many have already started working to support their families, but as recent arrivals, they are still getting settled into their new apartments and surroundings.

All of the refugee families receive invaluable assistance through the refugee resettlement agency US Together, and the organization's offices are chock-full of items waiting to be delivered to the refugees.

"We always need donations, whether it's money, gift cards for the families, or clothing, hygiene supplies," said Corine Dehabey, US Together Program Director. "But most of all, we need a space, if anybody's willing to give us a storage space to store all the donations. Like you see here, (they're) in the hallway and our offices; we can hardly function, but that's the case."

Dehabey also says that while the families are in need of any essential items, it's the children who can benefit the most.

"We can always take diapers for our youngsters, and then boots and shoes for the winter time. School supplies for the children would be helpful, too," she said.

To donate items or donate a storage space for US Together, contact the agency here.

