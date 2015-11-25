Only On 11: Toddler fighting eye cancer receives special donation

A Toledo toddler, who has been fighting a form of eye cancer, just received a special donation thanks to the community's support.

Brielle, nicknamed "warrior princess" by her mother Melissa McGaharan, was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma on September 17. Doctors recently removed her left eye, but the cancer is now back and Melissa is forced to take time off work for her daughters treatment.

Since the story first aired, Melissa says she can't believe the generosity of strangers who have stepped up to help her little girl.

"(It's) somebody that I've probably never even met. It's so great that people can hear your story, and feel that heart tug to support," she said. "Within the first 24 hours (of WTOL's story in October) we raised a significant amount, about $800 that night."

Currently, Brielle's GoFundMe page, #TeamBrielle, has collected more than $1900. Since Brielle's diagnosis, Melissa quit both of her jobs to stay by her daughter's side throughout the cancer treatments.

Brielle still has four more rounds of chemotherapy to go. Melissa says the recent $100 donation, a measure of the kindness of strangers, will help her get by.

"Every ounce of help counts. We are grateful for everyone who has helped us through this journey," she said.

