Walmart making big changes online for Black Friday shopping

For those who dislike Black Friday shopping, Walmart is making changes this holiday season so consumers can get the same savings without having to deal with in-store craziness.

"Starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, all the deals that are offered in the store are going to be offered online. So you can actually do your shopping hours earlier, eat your Thanksgiving dinner, and enjoy the rest of Thanksgiving," said Aimee Chafins, store manager at the Walmart in Perrysburg.

Some of the reasons for Walmart's switch to online deals are for consumer appeal and to avoid some of the negative Black Friday early-morning experiences.

"A lot of times, there can be a lot of congestion; it can be chaotic for a lot of the customers, very overwhelming," said Chafins. "But [this year] it's going to be more streamlined and smooth. They can ship it to the store, then [the customer] can come in at their leisure and pick it up."

Though Thursday's deal has not officially started yet, the idea is being well-received by shoppers thus far.

"I think customers are going to love it. I've actually already heard customers say how they can't wait until 12 o'clock in the morning and they're going to be up in their pajamas ordering their stuff," said Chafins. "Then they can go back to bed and go eat their Thanksgiving dinner."

Store managers like Chafins say it may not be just Walmart making the change.

"I do believe there's going to be a change in the environment for Black Friday," she said. "Now, more retailers will probably try to follow suit, as well."

That doesn't mean that Black Friday won't be hectic in all stores.

"Black Friday is always fun. You take care of the customers, you smile, you have a good time, but I think it's going to be less stress on the customers, and even some of the associates in the store," said Chafins.

She says some of the big ticket items are the 4K TV, IPAD Air, and XBOX.

"Those are the things that customers really are going to come and want," she said.

To contact the Perrysburg Walmart store, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.