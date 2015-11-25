Toledo police conducting extra parking lot patrols for Black Friday

With Thanksgiving almost here, many are already thinking ahead to Black Friday. Toledo police are urging shoppers to not only make a shopping plan, but also a safety plan.

Toledo police officers will be out in full force on Black Friday with extra patrols in parking lots. They will be looking for criminals targeting shoppers and their cars.

"It's one of the most preventable crimes, and probably one of our most common crimes, so if we can educate the public on how to secure their vehicle it will be a win-win for everybody," said Capt. Cheryl Hunt with the Toledo Police Department.

In order to educate and protect holiday shoppers, police kicked off a program called Police in Parking Lots. Officers will be offering extra security in parking lots while grading you and your car on security.

"We're having officers just going randomly to different parking lots throughout the city and looking into cars to see if they see cars that really are setting themselves up to become victims of an opportunist who looks in their car and might see a cell phone or laptop or credit cards," said Capt. Hunt.

TPD is hoping this program will remind shoppers to think twice about what they leave in the car before getting out to grab that good deal inside.

