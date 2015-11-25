Toledo-area woman crochets stuffed animals, donates to kids in need

When Sharon Ellard began crocheting she started off small, making baby blankets for the women that she worked with. Since then Ellard has progressed a lot and is now using her skills to help children in need this holiday season.

Ellard is now crocheting stuffed animals and donating them to the Lucas County Children Services' annual toy drive. She says part of the reason she got involved was seeing her husband's holiday generosity.

"I also got into doing this because my husband started making cars for children, for Toys for Tots, and I thought, 'what can I do?' So I thought 'well, children really like stuffed animals a lot!' So that's how I got into it," she said.

In fact, for the past several years Ellard has been crocheting stuffed animals and donating them to the toy drive. She says that her good deeds are all about the kids.

"What I hope is that they make children happy. Children really like stuffed animals," said Ellard.

This year, Ellard has even found a way to crochet animal puzzles.

"I just buy pattern books, like I make monkeys, and I make puzzles," she said. "This is the first year I made the puzzles. They're usually three pieces, and they're made out of yarn and you put them together. They're like dinosaurs, and lions, but they're littler than the Tiger."

And just in case you can't figure out those puzzles, Ellard puts instructions with each animal.

