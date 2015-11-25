Security tight at Detroit Metro Airport this holiday season

Security at the Detroit Metro Airport is tight with TSA agents making sure you’re safe while traveling this holiday season.

More than 46 million people are expected to travel this week, and TSA agents, explosive detecting K-9s and officers on bikes and Segways are all doing their job to ensure everyone’s safety.

They say they are on high alert right now because of the recent attacks in Paris, but are not aware of any specific airport threats.

Most of the people traveling out of Detroit this week are headed to east coast cities and say they’re not too worried about their safety at the airport.

“We all have to do what we have to do to live our lives. Trust that we will be safe,” said one woman traveling from Fremont.

“It is what it is, you just got to not think about it and try to enjoy your holiday,” said one young man traveling to the east coast.

As for the security at Detroit Metro, TSA agents say you can have faith in them to keep you safe this holiday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.