WTOL 11 goes on Grave Walk with University of Michigan ahead of big game

It's called the "grave walk," a tradition that began in 1992 during Jeff Holzhausen's freshman year.

Holzhausen, a Michigan alum and the one known as the "original" Michigan super fan, says he wanted to pay tribute to some of the greats - Bo Schembechler, Fielding Yost and Bob Ufer. It wasn't until 1997 that he turned his personal tradition into an organized event open to fellow Wolverines.

It happens every Tuesday night before the annual Michigan-Ohio State game, which takes place this Saturday at Michigan stadium. The group starts at the Burton clock tower on campus and then makes the walk to Forest Hill Cemetery.

Michigan fans of all ages joined Holzhausen, but there was one surprise guest in attendance - Coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Nine years ago, pretty close to the day, we were here for coach's funeral. And just a deep abiding respect for Bo Schembechler as a coach, as a father-figure, as a leader, I wanted to be here. And it was great to connect with all these Michigan students, alumni and people that have such a great love and passion for the University of Michigan," Harbaugh said.

After Holzhausen, 43, said a few words about his self-proclaimed, "football godfather," Bo Schembechler, Harbaugh asked to speak a few words about his former coach.

“Getting to play for coach Schembechler, what I can tell you is this, everything I base my entire professional life on and my personal life was learned here at the University of Michigan. It’s rooted at the University of Michigan, it was experienced at the University of Michigan, and it’s the team, the team, the team - we win as a team. Everybody does a little, and it adds up to a lot. When it came to honor, integrity, doing things at the highest level, Bo Schembechler set the standard," he said.

Holzhausen let Harbaugh do the honors of smashing a buckeye in front of the coach's grave before he and others laid flowers down.

After visiting Ufer's and Yost's graves, Holzhausen said he was overtaken by Harbaugh's presence.

"I about cried. I've been hearing it was going to happen for about a month and couldn't believe it. It was magical and I meant what I said that one day there's no doubt in my mind that my kids will talk about Coach Harbaugh the way I talk about Coach Schembechler," Holzhausen said.

