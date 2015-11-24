7-year-old shot in Northwood Tuesday still in hospital, GoFundMe page set up

Police say 7-year-old Zayden Morales was shot just before 10:30 p.m. at a home on West Andrus. The body of a man was then found a block away in Toledo in an alleyway near Stroehlein and Florence.

In a press conference Wednesday, police identified the man found dead as 26-year-old Gregory Willis, who lived in the home where Zayden was shot. Police believe he was the suspect in the shooting of the boy and that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Willis' girlfriend reported a domestic violence situation earlier Tuesday, but it's unclear what exactly led to the shooting. Police say while Willis and his girlfriend do have a daughter together, Zayden was not Willis' son.

The young boy has a Toledo address. Police believe he was visiting the Northwood home.

Officials say the shots that hit the boy came from outside the house, striking Zayden in the face. He was taken to a hospital and could be release as soon at Saturday.

Neighbor Aaron LaCourse says the incident has him concerned.

"This doesn't happen around here, but the past few years, there's been a lot of break-ins and it's just gotten crazy around here," he said.

No one inside the home saw the shooter, so police are still trying to determine if it was Willis. Officials say a handgun was found on Willis, and investigators are working to determine if it was the gun that shot the boy.

The Toledo Police Department is working with Northwood police on the case because Willis' body was found in Toledo.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Zayden.

WTOL 11 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

