UT's Inside-Out program helps change perceptions about prison system

College students are heading to the slammer - but it's a good thing. The University of Toledo and Toledo Correctional Institution are working together to educate people about the prison system through the Inside-Out program.

Every Tuesday, UT students go to the prison where every angle is watched by cameras and heavily guarded by barbed wire. Beyond the doors, it's as if the students and inmates are not in prison and simply taking a class.

"When these students come in here, they don't look at me as a convict or treat me as inmate Powell 612486. They treat me like Andino, a fellow student," said Andino Powell.

Powell is one of the inmates in the class titled, “Law, Justice, and Mass Incarceration.” The community-based learning class brings students into the environment they’re learning about.

Students say it's changed their perceptions of prisons and the people inside them.

"I think there [were] a lot of social stigmas that I adhered to. And now that I've been around people who have been inside the prison for a considerable amount of time, or actually been in the prison itself, I feel a lot of the stigmas have been completely smashed," said Ryan, a student at UT.

"You see that it's not that they're bad people, or that they're evil, or anything like that,” added UT student Erin. “It's more like they just don't have the same opportunities you do. So I think that's something that everybody should know."

And while students are becoming more aware, inmates like Tony say this program has given them the challenge and taste of freedom they were looking for.

"It kind of made me, showed me that I can use my brain instead of just sitting back dormant, stagnated,” Tony said. “It made me feel like I was back into school, or back into, like I said, back into the real world. Truthfully, it just made you feel free again."

These classes are offered every semester, but the topic can vary.

It's important to note this program does not just benefit UT's students. Inmates in the Inside-Out program can present their class materials once released and purchase credits retroactively.

