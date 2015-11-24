Toledo City Council votes down General Truck Sales plan changes

Toledo City Council members put their foot down Tuesday against changes to a trucking company's project plan.



In January 2014, the council originally voted to approve rezoning for General Truck Sales to build in north Toledo. But a change in the plans brought the project back to the table, in what some members are calling a “bait and switch.”



Councilwoman Lindsay Webb says when General Truck Sales asked for a rezone to build on Alexis Road and Suder Avenue, she attached four conditions to the original site plan, designed to increase safety. She says those included a sidewalk going from the Shoreland neighborhood to the Shoreland Elementary School, a guardrail in front of the school, an expansion of the turn lane and a review of the timing of the lights.



"I think it was those conditions that gave city council the comfort to essentially pass the original site plan," said Webb. "But what happened was General Truck came to the city, and said, 'look, we need a new set of plans, those conditions are not possible for us to accomplish, we want to get rid of those conditions, we want to expand the building, we want to add parking,' and really that's what I'm calling a bait and switch."



Zoning and Planning Committee members unanimously rejected the changes last week, and in a 10 to two vote Tuesday, council members shot down the new site plan.



But that doesn't mean General Truck Sales will no longer build.



"The existing site plan, with the conditions we talked about, are in effect, and remain in effect," said Webb. "They must pull building permits by Jan. 6, or they no longer have site plan approval."



Neighbors say they still aren't happy that a site plan is approved at all but glad city council voted down new changes.



"The community cannot withstand that kind of traffic and that kind of danger, our children will be in," said Judy Hull. "But, still… the residents stand firm, and the residents have not changed their mind that this site and General Truck, this business, does not service this community. It is in the wrong place, on a bad piece of land."

The Plan Commission will be reviewing a proposal to require city council to approve all major site plans. The major site plan review doesn't usually go before council unless it's appealed following a plan commission decision.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.