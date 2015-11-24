Toledo Zoo's senior veterinarian helps remove the mystery of the Snow Leopard

The snow leopard just became less elusive, thanks to a senior veterinarian who cares for the animals you love to visit at the Toledo Zoo.

Dr. Ric Berlinski of the Toledo Zoo helped place a GPS collar on a snow leopard in Kyrgyzstan, the first-ever collar to be placed on a snow leopard in the former Soviet-block country. The zoo announced the accomplishment in a release on Tuesday.

Toledo Zoo officials say Berlinski was part of a three person team that studied the snow leopard in the Sarychat-Ertash Strict Nature Reserve in a mountain range in eastern Kyrgyzstan. The zoo says the team got word of the animal capture at 5 a.m. on October 26. They had geared up at a base camp in temperatures of only 10 to 12 degrees Fahrenheit. They were able to reach the female snow leopard at 11,000 feet up on the mountain.

The zoo says the snow leopard was immobilized and was monitored while it was under anesthesia.

“I did an exam, checked her all over and took a blood sample while Shannon Kachel, the primary investigator on the project, fitted her with a GPS collar that sends out a data point every five hours. We estimated that she was six to seven years old, in excellent health and through accompanying paw prints in the snow, the mother to three cubs approximately a year and a half old," said Berlinski.

After the collar was fitted, Berlinski administered the anesthesia reversal and the snow leopard disappeared back into the rugged terrain. The animal was newly named Appak Suyuu, a Kyrgyz word meaning “true love.”

So what has happened since the collar was put on? The zoo says the global wildcat conservation organization Panthera has tracked her movements and discovered that in one 24-hour period, she went 20 kilometers (a little over 12 miles) at 14,000 feet up in the mountains. Berlinski said the collar will give researchers the chance to get a “true picture” of the species in their natural environment.

“Only about 100 people have ever had their hands on a snow leopard in the wild. Out of 7.8 billion people on earth, that’s an extremely small but great group to belong to. This was a career-defining moment for me. I was able to be a part of this extraordinary effort because of Toledo Zoo’s commitment to conservation. This project really brings the zoo and wild connection home for me and hopefully for visitors that enjoy the snow leopards on exhibit at

the Zoo," said Berlinski.

