Stolen Camaro found totaled in alley

Back in September a string of classic car thefts around the Toledo area had police looking for a suspect and car owners furious.

One of those stolen was a 1979 Camaro owned by a man in Rossford. That car was located last week with unrepairable damages, but still police have no leads into who is responsible.

The owner's fiance Heather McGee says it was stolen right out of the alley behind their house and they didn't hear a thing. She says now to get it back in the condition it is in is just heartbreaking.

"Last Thursday we got a phone call from the Rossford Police Department that Toledo police had recovered it in an alley off Stickney Avenue," said McGee.

She says her fiancé is absolutely disgusted by the situation, and they're both very frustrated that whoever is responsible for all of these thefts has not been caught. She says while some might think of the car as a materialistic thing, for her family it was more than that.

"You put all of your time, your effort, your blood, sweat, tears, money, into building it, and it was very hard to have someone come into the place where you feel safe and secure, and take that away from you," McGee said.

Now, with the car stripped of most of its parts, it is damaged to the point of no return. McGee says it hurts her that this happened to one of her fiancé's most prized possessions, because she say he is someone who would do anything for anyone.

"He's the first person, if somebody's in trouble, he's there. If somebody needs help, he's there, no questions asked. He's the first person that would give you the shirt off of his back even though he doesn't, or we, don't have much," she said.

McGee and her family are hoping that anyone with information on who may be responsible for the thefts comes forward so they can be brought to justice.

