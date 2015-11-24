Fostoria woman says humane society lied about euthanizing kittens

Animal lover Christa Horsley thought she was doing the right thing when she rescued seven kittens she found on the porch of her home in Fostoria.

"I called the humane society," Horsley said.

She says she couldn’t keep them because she’s allergic. The Seneca County Humane Society told her as long as the kittens were healthy she could bring them in and the organization would adopt them out.

"She assured me, you know, my kittens would not be put down,” Horsley said, referring to the woman she spoke to at the humane society. “She made me that promise."

But weeks later when a local veterinarian told her the first three kittens she dropped off were put down, she called to see how the second set of four kittens were doing.

"I said I want to know about my kittens… I'd like to see them, and she goes "we euthanized them all," Horsley said.

So WTOL 11 reached out to the humane society to get answers. Board member Marcia Shockley said this is all a misunderstanding.

"What was said versus what was heard may be the determining factor in this dispute," Shockley said.

She said the kittens became sick and the humane society had to put them down to prevent them from infecting other cats in the shelter. When asked whether the human society told Horsley the kittens would be euthanized, Shockley replied, “There is no guarantee in an open shelter environment.”

As for Horsley, she claims the kittens were healthy when she d ropped them off. She cautions others to think twice before bringing stray animals to the humane society.

"Stop euthanizing perfectly healthy animals," Horsley said.

