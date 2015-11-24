Perrysburg woman told to take down Christmas decoration

A Perrysburg woman is fighting to keep a Christmas decoration of hers up after the city sent her a letter saying it's violating the code of ordinance.

The letter Elva Court received states that she has to take the structure down by Dec. 1 because it's obstructing the sidewalk. But the stakes are in the grass, and Court doesn't think it's blocking anything.

"An obstruction is a blockage, and this is not an obstruction, this is over the sidewalk," she said.

Court says her kids worked hard on it, and it's secured and crafted carefully, with openings on both ends and both sides so that people can get through. For that reason, she just wants to keep it up until Christmas, but the city says they won't allow it.

"I wish that people could have a more free environment to exist in. I don't think that this is detracting from the city," she said.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Brody Walters says the city owns the right of way, which is the lawn closest to the street. He says part of the structure being on city property could create liability issues for them if someone walking under it trips and gets injured.

