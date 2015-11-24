The Andersons holding Calphalon cookware sale event Thursday

The Andersons, Inc., is holding a Calphalon Warehouse Clearance Event in Maumee and Toledo stores.

It begins Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at 7 a.m. and customers can get Calphalon Cookware, bakeware and gadgets at reduced retail prices.



The public is encouraged to attend, and The Andersons workers say quantities are limited.



“This is an opportunity to stock up on quality cookware for yourself or as a holiday gift,” said John Hoover, Director of Retail Marketing and Business Development for The Andersons.

In previous years, Calphalon has conducted its own year-end clearance events at various off-site venues. This year, the event will be held at the following The Andersons store locations: 530 Illinois Ave., Maumee, Ohio and 4701 Talmadge Rd., Toledo, Ohio.

