GivingTuesday could prompt charity scams

Have you heard of #GivingTuesday on social media? It's a global day dedicated to giving back, after giving thanks and Black Friday shopping.

It's all happening on Tuesday, December 1, 2015, people around the world will be celebrating generosity and donating to their favorite charities. But it's also a time when groups and organizations can take advantage of the giving spirit and scam consumers instead.

Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio President Dick Epstein gave WTOL some tips to stay away from the scams next Tuesday.

"We suggest that consumers be very careful who they donate to. We encourage charity giving, and frankly, I encourage local charity giving," he said. "I think that's the most important thing, making sure you're helping local charities. Check with BBB to see what our reports are on the local charities and to make sure that they meet all 20 BBB standards."

Epstein also says to be wary of charities with similar names to the well-known organizations.

"You'd be surprised. Some charities have names that are very similar to the famous charity names, but they have nothing to do with the famous charities. So if you're helping cancer, or veterans or Make-a-Wish, be sure you're giving to charities that you know, and not strange charities that just have names similar to the ones you thought you were donating to," he said. "Many of these charities that we've never heard of but that have similar names, 60 to 80 percent of the money you donate goes to their fundraising, so you're not helping anybody."

Telemarketer calls may also ramp up during this holiday season.

"Be careful of telemarketers. If a guy calls you up and says, help the police, help the children or help the veteran...who are these people, and who is calling you?" said Epstein. "I always suggest to consumers that if somebody calls you up and wants a donation, tell them that you don't agree to anything over the phone. Tell them to mail you information, then you can check it out with the BBB and decide if you want to donate or not. A lot of these (calls) are highly-commissioned sales people, and they will not want to mail you anything. I would suggest you not do that (donate over the phone)."

Finally, you could encounter scam solicitors around town while holiday shopping or donating on Giving Tuesday.

"There's a lot of ways that people solicit for charities in general. Sometimes they'll set up a card table at a store, they'll go door to door with canisters," said Epstein. "You have to make sure you really know who you're giving to. And unfortunately, a lot of money is siphoned off that could go to legitimate charities, because people aren't careful and they fall for an appeal based on emotion, instead of really knowing who they're giving to."

To check the Better Business Bureau charity reports and ratings online, click here.

For more information on Giving Tuesday, click here.

