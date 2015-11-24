Glucose monitoring app offers relief for parents of diabetic children

November is American Diabetes Month, and for Angie and Lillie Morgan, living with Type 1 diabetes can be hard enough on its own. But a new smartphone application and glucose monitor device being utilized at ProMedica Healthcare Systems is making it a little easier.

"Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitor is a device that you would wear on your body," explained ProMedica pharmacist Rachel Rocha. "It goes underneath the skin, and is measuring your interstitial blood glucose. A transmitter is attached and sends a signal to your phone."

After being diagnosed with diabetes in January, five-year-old Lillie was poked and prodded several times a day to measure her blood glucose levels. She even suffered through a bout of diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially-fatal condition when the body produces too much of a blood acid called ketones. That's when her mom, Angie, decided to give the Dexcom glucose monitor a try.

"She went into diabetic ketoacidosis, which was due to dehydration," Angie said. "And if we would have had this device (then), we probably could have steered away from that happening. She was in the ICU for two days, and then we got the device. It's been a godsend; we just love it."

Glucose reading technology has come a long way over the past few decades, and now the Dexcom app provides almost instantaneous results, updating every five minutes with a new reading. It not only reads current blood sugar, but also alerts if glucose levels are going up or down.

"If you're sleeping and you might not realize that you're having low blood sugars, it will wake up the child, but then you can also set the app to wake up the parent as well," said Rocha, who added that while there are many other diabetes apps out there, this one is simple, easy-to-use, and can be a life-saver. "In my opinion, it is a game-changer. It can decrease hospitalizations, it can give power back in the hands of the patient and the parents to be able to act before an event were to happen. So before a very bad blood sugar or a really high blood sugar that could lead to diabetic ketoacidosis."

Angie says it makes her feel at ease while Lillie is at Kindergarten during the day.

"It's easier for me, it's easier for my husband. We have kind of a sense of security knowing that we know where she's at, rather than just kind of guessing and doing a blood sugar check to see where she's at," she said. "It's going to benefit her treatment, and it's going to benefit us knowing where she's at."

For Lillie, it's not diabetes that she's focused on, but rather how she'll be spending her holiday weekend.

"We're going to my grandma and grandpa's for Thanksgiving. We're going to grandma and grandpa's tomorrow, and we're spending the night, and then we're going to have Thanksgiving there," said Lillie.

That's another example of how the glucose monitoring app is doing its job and giving the Morgan family some relief.

For more information on the Dexcom device, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.