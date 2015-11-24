Planning and design firm chosen to push for downtown Toledo revitalization

ProMedica's upcoming move to downtown Toledo is expected to be a big opportunity to expand the area's influence. And that’s exactly what the 22nd Century Committee was hoping for as it met Tuesday at Fifth Third Field to announce the selection of MKSK as its planning and design firm.

The committee is made up of leaders from private and public sectors that want to create a dynamic downtown master plan for Toledo. MKSK is based in Columbus and has done similar work there, as well as Cleveland and Cincinnati.

“We were looking for an organization that had done this in other communities, helped create vision, helped create great success, had a really broad strategy around community involvement," said Randy Oostra, President and CEO of ProMedica.

“I'm probably more excited about the possibilities of downtown today than I have been in 25 years. I just think the planets have aligned for us and we have really got to capture the moment," said Bob LeClair, President of Fifth Third Bank.

MKSK will come up with specific ways to promote business growth and attract more residents to downtown Toledo.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she wants downtown Toledo to thrive and extend its growth into the neighborhoods.

“The challenge has been the lack of financial resources to do updates for those plans. And so what we have now is not only the energy, we also have financial resources and we have true partnerships with all the different facets of the community," said Hicks-Hudson.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with city leaders and community members to create a dynamic Downtown Master Plan for Toledo. Comprised of local, regional and national experts, our team of urban planners and designers, market strategists, and engineers will craft actionable recommendations, strategies and catalyst projects that lead to transformational change," said Chris Hermann, a Principal at MKSK.

Some of the goals of the master plan are to attract more people to live downtown and to help businesses grow. The public is also urged to give their input.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.