Toledo police ask for donations to help 12 kids this Christmas

Many organizations are asking for donations this time of year in order to make sure those in need have a happy holiday season.



For the last seven years, the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association have adopted 12 kids for Christmas.

Officers take the children shopping for gifts not only for themselves but also for their families. They say it's always a great community event that helps a lot of needy kids in Toledo enjoy the Christmas season.



In the past, police officers have donated their own time and money and take the kids shopping. And now they are asking the community to chip in and help as well.

Anyone who wants to make a donation should contact the "Feet on the Street" organization at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association located at 1947 Franklin or visit the group's Facebook page.

The 12 kids of Christmas event will take place Dec. 21.

