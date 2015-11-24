Police need help tracking down man failing to pay child support - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police need help tracking down man failing to pay child support

Clarence Claytor, Jr. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) Clarence Claytor, Jr. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who’s not paying his child support.

Clarence Claytor, Jr. is wanted on a felony warrant violation for non-support.

If you have seen him or have anything information on where he is, call the sheriff’s office at 419-213-6545.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly