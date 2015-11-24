Holiday Steals: How you can get the most bang for your buck

While Thanksgiving Day is business as usual for some stores, others opt to give their employees the holiday off. Here's a look at some stores closed on Thanksgiving.

While Thanksgiving Day is business as usual for some stores, others opt to give their employees the holiday off. Here's a look at some stores closed on Thanksgiving.

Melissa found out that if you can wait a bit longer, you'll find some of the best holiday steals in mid-December.

Kyle James says the biggest Black Friday deal ever is for clearance fall apparel.

Guests take to their carts as they enter Target during the Black Friday sale. (John Minchillo/AP Images for Target)

It's all about big savings, early hours and knowing the best—and worst—deals when you're out shopping for the holidays.

The ads are already out for Black Friday, and you probably have your shopping plan all laid out.

But we found out a few things that could shake up your shopping plans.

Melissa Andrews teamed up with shopping expert Kyle James, founder of www.rather-be-shopping.com, to keep cash in your pocket!

James says the biggest Black Friday deal ever is for clearance fall apparel.

"They're trying to get rid of their fall merchandise, so in many cases, they'll put it on sale Black Friday and we're talking 80, 90 percent off in a lot of cases,” said James.

With that in mind, you may want to stock up on next year's clothes for the kids!

If you’re more in the market for electronics—there are some good deals here, too!

"Surprisingly, Apple," said James. "The last few Black Fridays, Apple has discounted almost all it's products on Black Friday,” said James.

When you buy a new iPad, you can usually get a $50 gift card!

"They discount pretty much everything except for their newest iPhones," said James.

You should also look for great deals on Xbox games, small appliances and basic, low quality laptops.

More great deals are found on Ebay, where people are trying to sell those doorbusters for a quick profit.

"On Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday, you can typically score a great deal on a lot of these items and pay just a little bit more than if you had stood in line," James said.

James has researched all this down to the day. He says if you can wait a bit longer, you'll find some of the best holiday steals in mid-December when retailers are feeling the pinch.

Here are the dates to watch:

Dec. 11—13 for HDTVs

Tuesday, Dec. 15 for quality laptops and coupons from stores like Dell.

Monday, Dec. 16 for toys.

James says the greatest deal comes in the form of free shipping and the best coupon codes of the year for clothing on Dec. 18.

"It's the single best day to shop for clothing, probably for the entire year," said James.

You'll also save on this day for kitchen products from Crate and Barrel and Home Decorators Collection.

Now, here are some top secret ways to save online all season long.

First, try the live chat on the store's website. Just ask for what you want, maybe lower shipping or a coupon!

"A lot of these operators are sitting there with coupons on their desk waiting to hand them out to you, if you ask for them. Say, 'Hey do you have a 15 or 20 percent coupon?' In many cases you'll save money that way," said James.

But if you don’t want to wait until December, here’s a great tip to score a deal at your favorite store on Black Friday without facing the crowds:

"About a week ahead of time, log on to their website. Make sure you have an account and an email address. Add items to your cart and before you enter your credit card information, simply log out of your cart. What that does, in many cases with a lot of retailers these days, is triggers an email that says, 'We notice you still have items in your cart. Here's a 15 percent coupon to come back and complete your purchase.'"

This year's Holiday Steals bullet points put you in the power seat:

Don't be afraid to shop online for the same deals you'll find in the stores.

Consider waiting till just before Christmas when retailers begin to worry and mark down.

Plus, that will leave you more time to enjoy that Turkey!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.