Oregon woman helps Syrian refugees in Greece

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Joy Grayczyk for nearly a month where she and her team were sent to help thousands of Syrian refugees arriving from Turkey.

As the debate over allowing Syrian refugees into America rages on, an Oregon woman is on the front lines in Greece, helping people as they begin their new lives.



WTOL 11's Amanda Fay introduced you to Joy Grayczyk a couple months ago while preparing for a year-long trip around the world. She'd planned on helping victims of human trafficking, but her trip took an unexpected and emotional turn.



She's about three months into her year-long journey and has already been to Serbia, Albania and Macedonia.

An emergency extraction landed her in Greece for nearly a month where she and her team were sent to help thousands of Syrian refugees arriving from Turkey.

"Once they arrived, we helped pull them off the boat. And then they would make their way to the camp which was about a two mile trek," said Joy.



She and her team provided dry clothes, food and a bus ticket.

Joy says while many were happy to be in Greece after leaving a life of terror in Syria behind, others were beginning their journey with tragedy.

"There's also ones who have lost people in the water,” said Joy. “There was a family, it actually happened a lot, that came to the shore and they lost their children in the water. Their boat capsized."



Joy can only describe the experience as heartbreaking.

"We had 12 to 15 hour shifts, so it was a lot to take in. But once we got home, we just cried,” said Joy. “We cried at the heartbreak. Yes, they're starting their journey of hope, but it doesn't get any easier from here."



They're experiences Joy's mom, Shari, says have been difficult for her to share.

"She's not real verbal and I could tell it was because she was shell-shocked. She's sent me text messages or Facebook Messenger that say, 'I held eleven babies who died today.' Or, 'I saw bodies wash up on shore today,'" said Shari Grayczyk.



Joy says through her experience and in the midst of the controversy, she wants to tell her fellow Americans to not just think of the refugees as part of a statistic, but rather a person.

"I spoke with a couple doctors; I spoke with a couple lawyers. These are real people, and I think it's so hard to keep that in mind, that they are just like you and I,” said Joy.



Joy's next stop is South Africa in December, but she says her heart is still in Greece. She says she wishes she could go back and do more there to help.



You can follow Joy's journey through her blog here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.