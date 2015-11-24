Restaurant Ratings: Pizza place and popular lunch spot top list of violations

A pizza place, popular downtown lunch spot and a neighborhood pub are all places topping the list of violations in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

There was no smiling at Happy's Pizza on Sylvania Avenue. Inspectors say the pizza place had ten violations this week. They say food in the prep cooler was above 41 degrees, which is not safe to eat. Some food items weren't date marked and the philly steak was past its expiration. There was also grease buildup on containers and dirty barbeque sauce bins.

Next Door Pub & Grub on Heatherdowns had nine violations, with one corrected while an inspector was there. Raw meat was stored over cooked food, which could contaminate the ready-to-eat items. Several items, including feta and mozzarella weren't date-marked so an inspector didn't know if they were safe to eat.

An inspector may have felt a little grumpy after a visit to Grumpy's Deli in downtown Toledo. The popular lunch spot had nine violations, two corrected during the inspection. The dishwasher didn't wash his or her hands after handling dirty dishes and then touching clean ones. Food in the walk-in and prep coolers were above the safe-to-eat temperature. Plus, food wasn't properly date-marked.

The Stop-N-Shop on Monroe Street had eight violations. The cappuccino machine and pop nozzles were dirty. There was buildup in the ice machine, which could lead to contamination. Plus, there were dirty rags in the handwashing sink, keeping employees from washing their hands.

Better news for Summit Diner on Summit Street. The diner had no violations. All problems were fixed since an inspector last visited.

And Al Ahmed's Steak House on West Alexis had rave reviews. There were no violations and the facility was said to be well-maintained.

