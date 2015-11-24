TPD give all clear after bomb threat at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center

A bomb threat at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center Monday caused the outpatient building to close and several appointments to be canceled.

Hospital officials say a staff member at the facility found a threatening note inside the children's hospital outpatient building on the corner of Yates and Cherry.

"We take these very seriously. Our patients and our staff is our number one priority. And in light of everything going on around the world today, we wanted to ensure the safety of everyone on the St. Vincent's campus and that is why we called TPD right away," said Sarah Dednarski with Mercy St. V's.

Toledo police, along with Mercy police, the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad, Highway Patrol and a K9 unit were all called in to conduct a sweep of the building.

Three hours later, the building was given an all clear.

"Everything went just like clockwork," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "I think it says a lot that we have something like this happen and we can get five canine officers or bomb dogs out here, a fairly short order, to make sure everything is fine and detect anything that is suspicious. Kudos to all the officers and canines. Today we worked as we train and the result was no bomb that is just how we like it."

Investigators are now looking into who's responsible for the note.

"It's a serious charge, inducing panic, which would be a felony," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "Hopefully we will be able to find out who is responsible for that and they will have to pay the price."

To reschedule a canceled appointment call 419-251-3232.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.