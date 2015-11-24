Mother and son escape south Toledo house fire

A mother and son were forced to evacuate their south Toledo home after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on Colton Street near Hawley. Smoke could be seen coming out of the second floor.

A second son told WTOL that the fire began in the kitchen.

Firefighters tell us they rescued the woman from the fire. The Battalion Chief said the "crews did a phenomenal job."

Both the mother and her adult son living in the house made it out safely. They are being evaluated by medical personnel for any injuries.

