Enormous flames engulf vacant north Toledo house

A huge overnight fire kept crews busy in north Toledo as a vacant house went up in flames.

The fire broke out on Sherman near Chestnut. Enormous flames were shooting from the roof and out of all the windows.

The Battalion Chief on scene says the fire appears to have been intentionally set.

Crews battle the fire from the exterior only. The house was deemed a "code red", meaning that it was unsafe for crews to enter.

Firefighters repeatedly poured water onto he neighboring home to prevent the fire from spreading next door.

The vacant house is a total loss and partially collapsed. The remainder of the house has since been torn down.

A neighbor who called 911 tells WTOL this is the fourth time this house has been set on fire, and that she saw someone run away from the house as it was up in flames.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.