Union President: TPS teachers still not receiving correct paychecks

WTOL was the first to report on Toledo Public Schools teachers who were not receiving the correct amount of money on their paychecks. Now, more than a month later, that problem still exists.

"We currently have members receiving anywhere from no paycheck at all to $10,000 more than what they are entitled to receive," said Kevin Dalton union president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers.

Dalton says hundreds of grievances have been filed with the district over the past few months.

Teachers are still having issues.

"It's marginalizing for them. They're working every day on behalf of the students at 100, 110 percent, yet the district can't see fit to do everything they can to pay them accurately," he said.

TPS released the following statement Monday:

"Toledo Public Schools introduced a new payroll system at the beginning of July. As with any change from an antiquated system to a new processing method, the district was prepared for possible implementation issues. Any issues that have been reported by employees are being addressed and rectified as quickly as possible."

Dalton brought the issue before the school board at its Tuesday meeting.

"Each time we run a payroll, there seems to be a different error that pops up," explained Ryan Stechschulte, treasurer for the district. "Under this system, we are unable to see what other errors occur until we make the change and run another payroll."

Stechschulte says of the 3,954 checks that went out last payroll, 65 had errors. While he says that number is still too high, it's an improvement from where they were. When they first implemented the new system, he says they had about double the amount of errors.

Dalton says that’s not enough.

"They continue to blame the system,” he said. “Ok, maybe once or twice, but seven or eight pay periods we are into the school year. That excuse is unacceptable at this point."

The district says they have hotlines available for employees to report issues. School board members Tuesday called on district leaders to figure the problem out and hold the software company accountable.

"We are going to be seeking legal remedy and litigation through our attorneys to expedite any manner that we can to make sure our members are being paid accurately," Dalton said. "I'd be happy to take back the antiques of yesteryear to get our individuals paid appropriately, if that's what it takes."

Board President Bob Vasquez is asking district leaders to report back next week with what resources they need to fix this problem and get teachers an accurate paycheck.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.