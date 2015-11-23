WTOL 11 Investigates: Is brine more or less effective than salt on Toledo's icy roads

Northwest Ohio drivers were extra cautious behind the wheel this weekend, as the season's first snowfall came down.

In the city of Toledo alone there were 25 accidents on Saturday, some even causing the High Level, MLK and the Disalle bridge to shut down.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced earlier this year they would be using less salt on the roads this winter, replacing it with a brine solution, a mixture of salt and other liquids.

"What you're doing is you're using less salt to treat the roads and with that obviously the bottom line is saving tax dollars," said ODOT spokesman Layth Istefin.

Istefin is ODOT's local highway manager. He says the brine is cheaper and more effective than salt.

"Salt is effective only when its wet and brine, we use brine to activate the salt before it hits the pavement, so the two work together to increase the effectiveness of salt," Istefin said.

But if the brine is so effective, why were there so many accidents on Saturday? WTOL 11 looked at traffic reports from last year's first snowfall, when less brine and more salt was used on the roads, to compare the amount of accidents. And according to the city's reports, there were more than twice the number of accidents last year than this year.

Overall local drivers seem to feel good about how the city handled the roads. However, they're less confident about other drivers.

