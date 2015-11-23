Rossford School Board plans to use old and new buildings for facilities

It's official, the Rossford Board of Education has decided on a new facilities plan.

The decision came after a presentation by the architectural firm during Monday night's meeting.

"They presented four options. One all new, obviously, and then the other three were a combination of using both historical parts as well as new," said Board President Ken Sutter.

All of the options presented included putting a Pre-K through fifth grade building at the Glenwood site.

After a lot of discussion, the board decided on the option that includes a mix of old and new.

"It kept kind of the center section historical, because I think a lot of the community really wanted to keep some of the historical value of it,” Sutter said. “But then building on to new, making the high school, or 6-12, building one large building.”

Sutter calls the selection a compromise and is confident this decision will help the future of the district.

"We've got kids leaving the district. Our enrollment is declining, and we really don't see any new housing coming in,” he said. “So it's important as we looked at it as a board moving towards the future, the sustainability of our buildings."

Preliminary numbers put the cost of their selection at over $46 million, a number that will result in a large millage for the community.

"I know there's some discussion about phasing it in,” Sutter said. “We're going to try and do and look at an all one ask, but maybe phase in the construction, like they said, to spread it out over time to make it more affordable. So these are some options that we'll definitely have to look at.”

The board will receive more hard numbers on the selection as well as numbers on the plan for the Glenwood site during their next board meeting in December.

The plan is to get this before voters during the March election.

