Donald Trump makes first campaign visit to Ohio

Donald Trump speaks during the Republican presidential debate at the Milwaukee Theatre, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Hotel mogul-turned-presidential hopeful Donald Trump made his first campaign visit to Ohio on Monday.

WTOL was the only Toledo station there when Trump spoke at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, right in his rival Gov. John Kasich’s back yard.

“Trump is 28 (percent in the polls), second is 16. Wow, your governor’s only two – what happened?” Trump asked the crowd.

The convention center was sold out for the event. Among Trump’s supporters was Lucas Kehoe, a Maumee native and junior at Ohio State University.

“I really think that for us, we need someone who can give our country the financial backing that it needs,” Kehoe said. “So despite all the social unrest that’s going on and social movements throughout our country, I think in order for those to come to fruition, we need to be strong as a country, and Donald Trump is going to do just that for us.”

Critics say Trump’s policies are fuzzy. His loyalists say he’s standing up to the establishment.

“As a young individual, I feel like our generation has kind of gotten out of touch with large institutions and large government,” said Kehoe. “[I think] he can really go forth and combat government in Washington and take the nation where it needs to be.”

There were some protestors at the event. They were eventually escorted out.

Trump is one of multiple candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

